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Is This Finally Martin McDonagh’s Year To Win A Screenplay Oscar?
By Robert Dougherty,4 days ago
Last year, both Screenplay Oscar categories were the most lopsided in recent history, at least when it came to the colossal sweeps of “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another.” However, they were at least even, with each category’s two top films dominating Best Picture. But in the early stages of the 2026 season, it looks like only one category has films in the running to win Best Picture, while the other has films either below the top frontrunners or on the bubble in both Screenplay and Picture.