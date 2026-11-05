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College Football Playoff Committee Ranks Teams on Narratives Not Results
By Jim Biringer,5 days ago
Every year, the same old story repeats at the end of the season: the debate over the College Football Playoff Committee Rankings. These are the be-all, end-all rankings for teams to get into the playoffs. But instead of being true playoff rankings based on metrics and the eye test, these are made for TV: College Football Playoff Rankings, where the logo and conference affiliation on the helmet matter more than play on the field.