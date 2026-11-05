undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A’s Hire 36-Year-Old Cam Castro As General Manager; Castro Will Work With New President Of Baseball Operations Taylor Smith
By Alan Snel,3 days ago
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The MLB Athletics have hired a former fast-rising former Single-A minor league pitching coach and ex-college baseball coach as their next general manager who has vast pitching development background. The A’s today introduced 36-year-old Cam Castro as their GM as the Major League Baseball franchise...