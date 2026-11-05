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Phyllis Bangs
By Fillmore County Journal,4 days ago
Phyllis April Bangs, 77, of Mabel, Minnesota, died Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Green Lea Senior Living in Mabel. Phyllis was born April 4, 1949, in DeLand, Florida, to Ralph and Shirley (Holzer) Moyer. She graduated from the DeLand High School. On August 20, 1969, she married Larry Dean Bangs at the Henrytown Lutheran Church in rural Harmony, Minnesota. They lived in Mabel, Rochester, Stewartville and Utica before moving back to the Lanesboro area in 1980. Larry was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Phyllis enjoyed reading, watching television and taking trips to the casino.