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Lodi Man Gets 20 Years After Luring Child Overseas, Flying Victim to NJ
By Carmela Russo,2 days ago
A Lodi man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison this week after prosecutors say he spent roughly three years grooming a child who lived outside the United States, eventually luring the child and the child's family to New Jersey, where he sexually assaulted the minor victim. Corey Hipscher, 55, pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of child sexual abuse materials, authorities said.