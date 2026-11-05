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On This Day in 1968: Shirley Chisholm Became the First Black Woman Elected to Congress
3 days ago
(AURN News) — On Nov. 5, 1968, Shirley Chisholm made history as the first Black woman elected to Congress, winning New York’s 12th Congressional District seat in Brooklyn. Running under the powerful slogan “Unbought and Unbossed,” Chisholm shattered racial and gender barriers during one of the most turbulent periods in American history.
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