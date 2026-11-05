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Akron RubberDucks Tap Perfect-Game Legend Len Barker for 2027 Hot Stove Banquet
By Mila Pacheco,3 days ago
Len Barker, the pitcher behind one of the most improbable nights in Cleveland baseball history, is scheduled to headline the Akron RubberDucks' 2027 Hot Stove Banquet. The event is set for Friday, Feb. 19, 2027, at the Hilton Garden Inn on East Market Street in Akron, bringing the franchise's annual winter gathering back for another round of hot dogs, cold weather and baseball nostalgia.
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