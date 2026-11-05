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Ted Malone Announces November 11 Release of A’Viking West: The First Shore, a Novel of Norse First Contact
4 days ago
The historical novel follows two young men from different cultures whose unexpected friendship challenges their understanding of courage, family, and loyalty. New York City, NY November 05, 2026 (BrightKey PR) — Author Ted Malone has announced the November 11, 2026, release of A’Viking West: The First Shore, an upmarket historical novel set during the Norse voyages to North America around the year 1000. Told through the perspectives of a young Norse voyager and an Indigenous resident, the novel explores first contact, cultural differences, and the personal consequences of encountering an unfamiliar world.