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Northeast Ohioans react to 2026 Midterms’ blue wave
By The Carroll News,4 days ago
A barrage of advertisements replete with misinformation and personal attacks swayed voters, according to interviews with a cross-section of Northeast Ohioans. The contentious election season in Ohio came to a close on Nov.3 with two major races determining the state’s political future. According to unofficial results announced by the Ohio Board of Elections, Democrat Amy Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the governor’s race, receiving 2,404,178 votes, or 52% of the total. Ramaswamy received 2,039,730 votes, or 44%.