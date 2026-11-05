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CALM Zoo highlights coyotes and the importance of protecting local wildlife
By BakersfieldNow Staff,4 days ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Coyotes are a familiar sight across Kern County, but there's more to these adaptable animals than many people realize. As part of Eyewitness News' Animal of the Month , Elizabeth Graff, who works in volunteer and community engagement at the California Living Museum (CALM), joined ARC Bakersfield to discuss coyotes, their unique characteristics and the importance of protecting local wildlife.
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