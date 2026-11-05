undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Prairie Players Civic Theatre – Tim Holmes and Jill Bradford
5 days ago
Prairie Players Civic Theatre Director Jill Bradford and cast member Tim Holmes, who plays Clarke, discuss their upcoming production of The Cottage, a romantic comedy filled with twists, surprises, and plenty of laughs. They share what audiences can expect from the show, the work that has gone into preparing for it, and how to attend the November 13–15 and 20–22 performances in Galesburg.