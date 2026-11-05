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Leadership Bakersfield celebrates 40 years of developing community leaders
By BakersfieldNow Staff,4 days ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A program dedicated to developing local leaders and strengthening the Bakersfield community is celebrating a major milestone. Leadership Bakersfield, a professional development program offered through the Greater Bakersfield Chamber, is marking its 40th anniversary after helping more than 1,200 people develop leadership skills and gain a deeper understanding of the community. Janelle Capra, president and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber, and Marc Caputo, a Leadership Bakersfield Council member, joined ARC Bakersfield to discuss the program's history, impact and future.
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