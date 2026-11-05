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Clegg to be School Board Rep; All Questions on Ballot Pass
3 days ago
With our county council and many other representatives unchallenged in this election, the outcome of the non-partisan District 2 school board race was one of the most important and one of few contested positions on the ballot for Greenbelters Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, though provisional ballots had not been counted, unofficial results showed Terence Clegg with over 58 percent of the vote and Caroline Decaire-Goldin with just over 40 percent.