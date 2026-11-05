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Russia arming drones with propaganda, cyber threats, Ukraine’s drone commander warns
2 days ago
Ukrainian soldiers have shot down Russian drones carrying propaganda materials aimed at Kyiv, Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi reported on Nov. 4. The news follows an aggressive clash between Ukraine’s National Guard and civilians in Kyiv Oblast on Nov. 2, which has renewed questions about disinformation and the possibility of Russian involvement in domestic provocations.
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