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WeaveGrid, NC Electric Cooperatives Launch EVConnectNC
By Christian Hinton,3 days ago
WeaveGrid has announced the EVConnectNC program, a managed charging initiative developed with North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives. The program allows members of participating cooperatives to earn incentives for charging electric vehicles during off-peak hours. It also helps cooperatives manage growing electricity demand from EVs. According to the North Carolina Department...