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“Find your style”: How America’s Got Talent winner Nene Royal put personality into her playing – and it earned her a support slot with Avenged Sevenfold
By Emily Swingle,4 days ago
Back in September, Nene Royal won this year’s America’s Got Talent with a showstopping performance of The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army. But the 16-year-old guitarist’s journey to the grand prize was defined by her ability to inject personality into classic tracks, from her palm-muted hard-rock take on The Cranberries’ Zombie to a gold-buzzer winning performance of Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun.