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The Winter Wedding Hair Trends Set to Define Bridal Style This Season
By Bangstyle,5 days ago
Winter bridal beauty has a romantic streak this year, but the mood is more nuanced than perfectly polished updos and cascading curls. Hair is taking inspiration from historical silhouettes, delicate detailing, and the kind of texture that feels beautiful rather than overly styled. Think airy, Victorian-inspired updos, soft waves with a vintage sensibility, and accessories that look more like treasured jewelry than traditional bridal embellishments.