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Council Takes Step Toward Owning Old Greenbelt High
3 days ago
At its October 26 meeting the Greenbelt City Council fought the clock and, at times, picked at each other but managed to complete most of its agenda. Council approved legislation regarding the historic Greenbelt High School, considered a request for proposals to move its equity and inclusion work forward, briefly touched on Save as You Throw (SAYT) options and listened to City Manager Josué Salmerón discuss new artificial intelligence options for city employees.