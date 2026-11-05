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Service Walkarounds
By MPN Staff Writers,3 days ago
If a powersports dealer cares about it, MPN covers it. Service customers really only want three things: Fix it right, fix it fast and keep me informed. That last one can make a bigger difference than you might think. Service recommendations get rejected all the time — not necessarily because they’re wrong, but because the customer can’t see what you’re seeing. They’re being asked to trust a phone call and a price.