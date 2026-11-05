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Justifications (The Red Chord) Debut "Male Bonding" Video Featuring Walls Of Jericho's Candace Buckingham
By wookubus,4 days ago
Metallic hardcore band Justifications‘ second single to date, “Male Bonding“, has met its official release. That track features Walls Of Jericho vocalist Candace Buckingham making a guest appearance. Justifications are fronted Guy Kozowyk of The Red Chord, who himself appears Walls Of Jericho‘s on forthcoming new album, “System Error: Humanity“.