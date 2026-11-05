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UA Little Rock Music Ensembles Bring Three November Concerts to Campus
By Samantha Koros,4 days ago
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is bringing three exciting ensemble concerts to the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall this month, featuring everything from international percussion and holiday favorites to classic jazz. Each performance will showcase the talent of UA Little Rock student musicians and offer audiences a chance to experience the variety of music happening on campus.
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