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Reverend Markus Bass, Oliver Springs
By News Department,3 days ago
Reverend Markus Bass, a lifelong resident of Oliver Springs and a 27-year veteran pastor of Corbin Hill Baptist Church in Coalfield, shouted all the way Home to the Hills of Glory on Monday, November 2nd after a very hard years long battle with sickness. Mark was many things to many people, but his greatest accomplishment in life, besides accepting Jesus as his Personal Savior, was his children and grandchildren. He spent seventy-three wonderful years on this Earth, but now he is in Heaven, and we will see him again one day where we will never, ever part again.
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