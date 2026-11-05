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Bonnie Kaye Shelton, 84
By News Department,4 days ago
Bonnie Kaye Shelton, born April 10, 1942, passed away on November 2, 2026. Bonnie will be remembered as a woman of many gifts and generous service. She was a master gardener and an avid reader, and she shared her musical talent as a piano player at First Baptist Church. She also served her community as an election poll worker, mentored children through Kids Hope in Lake City, and volunteered at the Coal Creek Museum. In addition to these many interests and commitments, she was a member of Smokey Mountain Porcelain China Painting, The Eastern Star, and TN China Painters. Through these pursuits, Bonnie touched the lives of many and leaves a legacy of faith, service, creativity, and kindness.