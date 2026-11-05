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Empty Bowls Supper Collects Over $7,000 for Food Pantry
3 days ago
On Sunday November 1, nearly 200 people gathered at St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church for the Empty Bowls Supper in support of the St. Hugh’s Food Pantry. Ticket holders chose a bowl crafted by a member of the Greenbelt Pottery Group, selected soup from among a dozen varieties, then bread and dessert, sat among neighbors and friends for conversation and to listen to music provided by members of the Greenbelt Orchestra and the Zookulele Collective and Dave. Additional pottery items were also available for sale. The bowls, food and entertainment were donated, so all of the money collected from ticket and pottery sales went to the food pantry. The event earned $7,080 to help mitigate food insufficiency in Greenbelt.