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Etter Studio: Playful Web Design and Selected Works
3 days ago
Etter Studio crafts an uncompromising web design portfolio featuring generative character animations and diverse interactive projects. Zurich-based Etter Studio approaches the web with a stripped-back, utilitarian discipline. Their digital home strips away modern corporate fluff, opting for pure black-on-white contrast, custom typography in Etter-Sans, and razor-sharp typographic pacing. Tap the menu navigation and the title doesn't simply load. It rapidly scrambles through a noisy character matrix before settling into place, injecting playful digital tactility into an otherwise austere Swiss layout.