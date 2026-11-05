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Here’s how to mod an affordable T-type into the Tele of your dreams
By Cillian Breathnach,3 days ago
The Telecaster-style platform is an awesome place to learn how to modify cheap guitars – I give one an overhaul to show you why. Telecaster-style guitars are renowned for their appealing simplicity – there’s a certain romance to the idea of a guitar that stays so close to just “wood slab with neck attached”. Its nature as one of the most simple electric guitar designs has helped cement the Telecaster’s reputation as a reliable workhorse, but it also means it’s a fantastic mod platform.