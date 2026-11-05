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Regional partnership secures Opportunity Zone 2.0 designation for Kings Beach, opening door to new investment
By editor@sierrasun.com,5 days ago
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — A collaborative effort among Placer County, the North Tahoe Community Alliance and regional partners has helped secure a federal Opportunity Zone 2.0 designation for Kings Beach, creating new opportunities to attract private investment, support local businesses and advance housing and economic development in North Lake Tahoe.