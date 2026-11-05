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Small is beautiful: why Taylor’s 12-fret Next Generation guitars are the ultimate player’s guitars
By Josh Gardner,5 days ago
Taylor’s revolutionary Next Generation features have arrived in its smallest and most usable form yet – all you need to bring is a song, and the guitar will do the rest. For decades now, Taylor Guitars has been helping musicians sound better, while keeping things compact. After all, when Bob Taylor designed the Grand Auditorium body shape back in 1994, part of what made it so revolutionary was the fact that it was a much smaller-bodied guitar than the dreadnoughts and jumbos that had dominated most of the recent past of acoustic guitar – and yet it still felt every bit the grown-up guitar in both tone and feel.