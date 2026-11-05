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Zed by Typotheque: 500-Style Global Typography System
2 days ago
Inside Zed by Typotheque: Peter Bilak turns low-vision legibility trials into a 500-style global typography system on TYPE01. Peter Bilak started Zed at independent foundry Typotheque with a blunt typography question: can one sans-serif family handle both dense body copy and loud display headlines without compromising either? He points to Helvetica as the classic cautionary tale, since the version bundled on desktop computers was cut strictly for tight display headlines, leaving small paragraphs cramped and tiring to read. Splitting the difference didn’t work. Typotheque built two separate optical foundations instead, pairing geometric neo-grotesque proportions in Zed Display with open humanist forms in Zed Text. In the opening botanical specimen, four white Zed lockups cut across a crimson-spined succulent, jumping from a heavy rounded condensed cut to a razor-thin extended hairline pinned to Weight, Width, Slant, and Roundness callouts.