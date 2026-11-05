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Purple Garden Branding: Inside Mother Design's New Identity
4 days ago
Mother Design gives psychic readings a new visual language in the Purple Garden branding, built on a living glyph, growing type and dawn colour. The project started with a séance. Mother Design sat with a Purple Garden practitioner for automatic drawing exercises inspired by Hilma af Klint, and the brand grew out of that session. The idea is A Living Practice: spiritual guidance as something you return to, tend to, and grow with, rather than an answer bought in a hurry. That framing sets the whole visual world. A deep plum field carries a pale lilac glyph drawn from flora, crystals and charged energy, and solarised neon surges cut through the earthy purple like something live under the surface. The studio reads the category plainly: most psychic sites are stuffed with visual clichés, and urgency is the default. This identity goes the other way, slow and deliberate.