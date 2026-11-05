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BREAKING: Bay Bridge replacement plan receives final federal environmental approval
By Sean Curtis,3 days ago
CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md. - Plans to replace both Chesapeake Bay Bridge spans cleared a major milestone Thursday, with Maryland transportation officials announcing final federal environmental approval for the project. The Federal Highway Administration selected Alternative C, which calls for two new four-lane bridge spans with full shoulders and removal of...