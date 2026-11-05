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The Harry Shum Jr. Renaissance Is Nigh
By Editorial Standards,5 days ago
Harry Shum Jr. has the best of both worlds — well, kind of. The actor is spending countless hours rehearsing for Dancing With the Stars, with his pro partner, Jenna Johnson, choreographing routines that get more intricate every week. But right now, just hours after landing a perfect score on Disney Night, he’s on the set of Grey’s Anatomy in full scrubs doing a whole lot of nothing in the ABC medical drama’s operating room. It’s safe to say he’s exhausted.