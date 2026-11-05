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Dorothy Waldroup Rogers
By Editorials,4 days ago
Dorothy Waldroup Rogers, 94, of Robbinsville, passed peacefully with the setting sun on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. Dorothy was the daughter of the late Arvil Waldroup and Gracie Hooper Waldroup. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 58 years, John T. Rogers; granddaughter, Tonya Lewis Curtis; grandson, Jacob Lewis; great-grandson, Kyle Garvey and sisters, Estelle Hooper, Verda Mae Trull, Mabel Adams and Artie Bolin.