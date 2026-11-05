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Remember Your Blessings This Holiday Season by Blessing Someone Else
By AY Staff,3 days ago
Americans are a people of compassion and character. According to Giving USA: The Annual Report on Philanthropy published by Giving USA Foundation, people in the U.S. surpassed $600 billion in charitable contributions for the first time last year. Giving grew almost 6 percent overall across all sources, and some charitable sectors saw as much as a 10-percent bump over the previous year.
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