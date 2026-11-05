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Solar carport project at California medical plaza solves tricky energy billing
By Billy Ludt,3 days ago
Watthub Renewables and Sunrock Distributed Generation completed a 322-kW solar photovoltaic system at Irvine Heritage Medical Plaza, the three-story Class A medical office building in Irvine, California. Solar modules were installed to carports covering approximately 108 parking spots, turning bare asphalt into shaded, covered parking and into the building’s primary source of electricity.