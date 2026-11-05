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Top Five: November 5, 2026
By Glasstire,3 days ago
Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas. For last week’s picks, please go here. Neidorff Art Gallery (San Antonio) “My work explores the meaning of landscape through layers of human, natural, and environmental history, memory, and experience. Using an experimental approach to watercolor, drawing, and collage, I create large-scale works on paper, often incorporating frottage and printmaking techniques. The works in Still Becoming range from recent large drawings of pools and weeping willows to seminal objects, such as Talisman, a doll dress made for me by my grandmother, and Genealogies, a very early piece that synthesizes many of my ongoing artistic preoccupations. The intention of this selection is to explore how themes persist yet evolve over the years.