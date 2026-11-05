undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Two Major Public Artworks Up for Deaccessioning from Austin Airport Collection
By Nicholas Frank,3 days ago
The City of Austin is considering deaccessioning two major public artworks installed at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). The artworks, Leaf, Pod, & Samara (1999) by John Christensen, and Uplifted Ground (2015) by Michael Singer, have been recommended for deaccession to make way for new construction as part of the current $5 billion, multiyear airport expansion.