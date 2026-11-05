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Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race will proceed to ranked choice tabulation
By WAGM News,3 days ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Department of the Secretary of State announced Thursday that the 2nd Congressional District race will proceed to ranked choice voting tabulation after no candidate received a majority of first-choice votes cast on Election Day. First-choice vote totals. Maine’s 487 municipalities reported 341,248 total ballots...
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