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My router shows who's on my Wi-Fi, but this free app tells me who's been there
By Oluwaseun Bamisile,3 days ago
Over the past few months, I've had a feeling that strangers (or actually people I know but never gave my Wi-Fi password to) have been using my Wi-Fi behind my back. Sure, my internet is unlimited, and I don't have a problem sharing it. But having a whole bunch of people using it simultaneously can sometimes affect its performance. I've experienced that, and it's what gave me the hunch.