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Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international football after 23-year career
By Kelly Broderick,3 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from international football. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made the announcement on social media. "To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt to the national team. I never felt it belonged to me alone. But, for 23 years, I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all over the world," Ronaldo said.