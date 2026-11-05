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My Fire tablet stopped crawling once I stripped out Amazon’s apps
By Jayric Maning,3 days ago
I gifted an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet to a family member several years ago. On my last visit, I was surprised that it was still working fine. The only issue was that it wasn’t as responsive as I remembered. The 3GB RAM was the obvious bottleneck, and seeing how many pre-installed Amazon apps were on the tablet, I wondered if removing them would save enough memory to make it responsive again.