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NFL trade rumor updates on Colts, Cowboys, Bears, Steelers, and more
By Cincinnati Reds,3 days ago
It is course-correction time in the NFL. Tuesday’s trade deadline looms large, and with teams headed in different directions as the season wears on, NFL insiders believe this year’s list of deals could be larger than ever. One team, the Indianapolis Colts, has already shifted into seller mode and another, the Chicago Bears, swung for the fences in a deal for defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.