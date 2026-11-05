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Brewers Free Agent Jake Bauers: Re-Sign or Let Him Walk?
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
Jake Bauers’ breakout helped power Milwaukee to a 2026 World Series title, but his strong season could price him out of the Brewers’ limited payroll. Bringing back the versatile first baseman and outfielder would preserve a key power bat and a popular clubhouse presence; letting him go would fit the team’s preference for avoiding costly contracts and promoting young talent.