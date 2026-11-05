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Reexamining the Giants’ Patrick Bailey Trade: Winners, Risks
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
The Giants traded Patrick Bailey to Cleveland after a dismal start at the plate, betting that Daniel Susac, Jesus Rodriguez and Drew Cavanaugh could replace his production behind the plate. Bailey hit better after the deal while remaining an elite defender, but San Francisco’s young catchers showed promise in limited, injury-interrupted action. With the return still developing, it’s too soon to judge the trade.