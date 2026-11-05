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Motorola Signature 27 Launches with GrapheneOS Support and 12000 Nit Display
4 days ago
Motorola has announced the Signature 27, a flagship handset pairing Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 silicon with official GrapheneOS security support. The phone features a 12000 nit Tandem AMOLED screen, an audio system tuned by Bang & Olufsen, and a 200 MP periscope camera. Global sales begin in the coming months with a starting price of $1599.