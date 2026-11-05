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Carpet Discount Warehouse Offers Flooring Guidance for Charlotte-Area Homes as Fall Increases Household Foot Traffic
3 days ago
Local flooring and rug retailer shares practical considerations for choosing durable flooring as school schedules and cooler weather bring more activity indoors. CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carpet Discount Warehouse, a flooring and rug retailer serving the greater Charlotte region, is offering guidance to area homeowners on selecting durable flooring as fall brings a shift toward busier indoor routines. With children returning to school schedules and shorter days keeping more activity inside the home, entryways, mudrooms, staircases and other high-traffic areas often see increased wear during this time of year.