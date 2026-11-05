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Pitt Community College's 25th annual Down East Holiday Show returns Nov. 5-8
By News 12 Staff,3 days ago
The Pitt Community College Foundation's Down East Holiday Show returns to the Greenville Convention Center Nov. 5-8, bringing together 190 small businesses while raising money for student scholarships and educational programs. According to Pitt Community College, the 25th annual event will feature 20 new vendors offering holiday decorations, handcrafted gifts,...