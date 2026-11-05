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Nebraska State Patrol launches effort to help parents address online explicit content shar
By NTV News,3 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb — Nebraska State Patrol investigators say a growing share of the cyber tip reports they receive involve minors sharing sexually explicit images of themselves online, prompting a new effort aimed at getting critical information directly into the hands of parents. The Nebraska State Patrol’s Technical Crimes Unit...