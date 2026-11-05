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Top 10 MLB Free Agent Center Fielders for 2027: Rankings
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
Trent Grisham tops the 2027 free-agent center-field class, with a projected three-year, $42 million deal. The group offers teams a mix of established defenders, bounceback candidates and short-term upside plays, but few reliable bats. Daulton Varsho and Luis Robert headline the next tier, while several others project as value signings or fourth-outfielder options.