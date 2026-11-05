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Pulaski County Earns International Gold Award for Excellence in Economic Development
3 days ago
PULASKI, VA. — Pulaski County has received a 2026 Excellence in Economic Development Gold Award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for its ‘Vacancy to Vitality’ initiative. The County was recognized at the highest level in the Real Estate Development & Reuse category for communities with populations between 25,000 and 200,000.